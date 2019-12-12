Three-day Datta Jayanti comes to an end

Hundreds of Vishwa Hindu Parishat activists and devotees visited Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy dargah, atop Bababudangiri, near here on Thursday and paid their respects to Datta. With that, the three-day Datta Jayanti event came to an end.

The devotees clad in saffron reached the shrine in vehicles from different parts of the State.

They stood in long queues to enter the shrine, where they had Paduka Darshana.

Along the route, they raised slogans urging the State government to declare the shrine a Hindu place of worship and appoint a Hindu priest.

Leaders of the VHP, the Bajrang Dal, and the Bharatiya Janata Party participated in the event.

The district administration had deployed police at the shrine to avoid any untoward incident.

Minister for Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi, who also visited the shrine, told presspersons that he would make efforts to resolve the dispute over the shrine through talks with all parties concerned.

“We have documents to prove that it belongs to Hindus. I am committed to resolve the issue soon. It should be declared a Hindu place of worship and a Hindu priest should be appointed,” he said.

The Minister said the issue had reached the Supreme Court. As per the court's direction, the State government had constituted a committee.

“We have opposed the recommendation of the committee, headed by Justice Nagamohandas. I will make honest efforts to resolve the issue early either through court or consultation with all parties concerned,” he added.