Three-day celebrations to mark Krishna Janmashtami at ISKCON in Hubballi

The Hubballi-Dharwad unit of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will hold a variety of cultural and religious programmes to mark Srikrishna Janmashtami on August 25, 26 and 27.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, president of Hubballi Dharwad ISKCON Rajiv Lochan Dasa said that around 60,000 devotees are expected to visit the ISKCON temple on the day of Janmashtami. And, there will be rituals and cultural programmes throughout the day.

He said that Janmashtami celebrations will begin as early as 4.30 a.m. with worshipping of the idols of Lord Krishna and Balarama, followed by various other rituals and programmes.

Beginning at 8 a.m., various rituals, including Tottilotsava and abhishekam, will be held. And, dance and music programmes will be staged by artistes and children of different schools.

The Janmashtami celebrations will conclude at midnight with mahabhishekham for the idols. For the benefit of the devotees, the NWKRTC and Bendre City Transport have been requested to operate city bus services till 1.30 a.m., he said.

Rajiv Lochan Dasa said that the three-day celebrations will conclude on August 27 with the 128th birth anniversary celebrations of the founder of ISKCON Swami Prabhupada during which around 3,000 dishes will be offered to the guru by the devotees.