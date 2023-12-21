GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day build tech expo in Dharwad from tomorrow

December 21, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dharwad unit of the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (ACCE) will host Build Tech Expo, a three-day exposition of construction material and home decor items, in Dharwad from Saturday.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday, president of the Dharwad branch of ACCE Sunil Bagewadi said that the building technology exposition will be held on Kalabhavan premises.

It will be inaugurated by Labour Minister Santosh Lad at 10.30 a.m.

Mr. Bagewadi said that there will be a total of 56 stalls displaying advanced and innovative construction material and items of home decor. Participants include small scale industrialists as well as multinational companies, he said.

ACCE will call upon all those who are involved in construction business, engineering students who want to make their career in the construction industry and the general public to benefit from the event. The expo will be open from 10 a.m. to 8.30 p.m., he said.

To a query, he said that there has been many developments in the construction industry with new techniques and technologies of construction being adopted.

However, there is lack of awareness among those involved in construction about the latest technologies and material. The exposition will help them get acquainted with the latest developments and also link them with suppliers, he said.

ACCE office-bearers Vijayendragouda Patil, Arun Sheelavant, Viranna Havaldar and others spoke about the various material and technologies that will be on display at the exposition.

