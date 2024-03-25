ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day annual ‘urs’ to begin on Tuesday

March 25, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day annual ‘urs’ at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah will begin on Tuesday. Hundreds of devotees from different parts of the State and outside are expected to take part in the event.

Urs is the custom of paying homage to ancestors. Syed Ghouse Mohiyuddin, the Shakhadri (hereditary administrator of the shrine), has sought the district administration to allow him to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the cave shrine and offer his prayers.

Mohammed Ahmed, the advocate of the Shakhadri, told The Hindu that the Supreme Court, in its order on March 15 allowed the petitioner (Shakhadri) to enter the shrine and offer his prayers. However, the district administration had maintained that only Mujawars appointed by the government would offer the prayers, he added.

