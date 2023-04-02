Three-day AIDSO study camp inaugurated in Mysuru

April 02, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MYSURU

A State-level student study camp organised by All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) to mark the 75 th year of Independence was inaugurated in Mysuru on Sunday, April 2.

The three-day camp will have a slew of activities including discussions on freedom movement, life of great personalities and leaders and the ideals professed by them, debates on student struggle etc. besides sport activities and screening of movies.

The All India General Secretary of AIDSO Saurav Ghosh, who inaugurated the study camp, addressed the students who have come from different districts and said that both the Centre and the States were making policies paving way for privatisation of education.

He said the government has completely abdicated its responsibility of promoting and providing education for all and the students struggle in future should focus on this aspect.

Mr. Ghosh said education should help in development of logical thinking, accumulation of knowledge and cultivation of scientific temper and one should develop an inquisitive mind to question. Freedom fighters had cultivated such an attitude and leaders like Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and others espoused the cause of democratic, scientific, secular education, added Mr. Ghosh. It is for us to complete that task and the student community should unite and prepare for the movement to save education, he said.

The AIDSO national president V.N. Rajasekhar, State unit President K.S. Ashwini and others were present.