Three-day 89th State-level annual conference in Bidar from Oct. 27

October 14, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences

Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will organise the three-day 89th Karnataka State-level annual Medical Conference ‘Medicon’ at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) from October 27.

Union Minister of State for Fertilizers and Chemicals, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao, Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B Khandre will participate in the conference.

Chandrakant Gudage, organising chairperson, addressing presspersons in Bidar on Friday said that more than 70 renowned doctors from across the State would participate in Medicon and present their research papers.

Dr. Gudage said that oration and endowment will be done by renowned speakers, scientific sessions by eminent speakers, who will cover medico legal issues, and also throw light on National Medical Council guidelines for private practice.

The scientific sessions include topics on guidelines in management of tuberculosis, drug reaction in day to day practice, emerging trends in superficial fungal infection, awareness of newborn screening, evaluation of acute abdomen and chronic pain management. Panel discussions would be held on seizures disorders in different ages.

For registration and updates, doctors can visit on www.imakarnataka.in.

