Three Dalit Ministers’ dinner meeting in Mysuru amid continued speculations

Updated - October 09, 2024 09:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Three Dalit Ministers in the Siddaramaiah-led government met for dinner at the residence of Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa in Mysuru on Tuesday night, amid continuing speculation over a leadership change in the State governmet.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said Mr. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, hosted the dinner for him and Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi. MLA for Kollegal A.R. Krishnamurthy was also present at the meeting.

Dr. Parameshwara played down the political significance of the meeting and said he accepted an invitation for dinner from Mr. Mahadevappa. He also said no politics was discussed during the meeting.

He reiterated that there would be no change of Chief Minister in the State. There was no need for Mr. Siddaramaiah to quit and he would continue for a full five-year term, he said. “I have been repeating this day after day,” he said. “We are from one party and from one ideology. We keep meeting and there is no need to attach special significance to the meeting.”

The dinner meeting came at the end of a visit to Mysuru by Mr. Jarkiholi, who has been meeting several party leaders, including All- India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge amid growing speculation over a leadership change in the State in the wake of charges against Mr. Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA scam.

The meeting of Dalit Ministers also assumes significance in the light of the long-pending demand for a Dalit Chief Minister for the State.

