Three crushed to death in Raichur as boulder gets dislodged and tumbles down on them

In a heartbreaking incident, two children were killed on the spot and a youth died on his way to hospital after a dislodged boulder tumbled down on them at Goudur Tanda in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district on Tuesday.

The two victims who died on the spot were identified as seven-year-old Vaishali and nine-year-old Manjunath, while 19-year-old Raghu died on the way to hospital.

“The incident happened when they were playing in a field and the boulder placed at the boundary got dislodged and crushed them to death,” Raichur Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah told The Hindu.