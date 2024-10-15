GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three crushed to death in Raichur as boulder gets dislodged and tumbles down on them

Published - October 15, 2024 07:12 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

In a heartbreaking incident, two children were killed on the spot and a youth died on his way to hospital after a dislodged boulder tumbled down on them at Goudur Tanda in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district on Tuesday.

The two victims who died on the spot were identified as seven-year-old Vaishali and nine-year-old Manjunath, while 19-year-old Raghu died on the way to hospital.

“The incident happened when they were playing in a field and the boulder placed at the boundary got dislodged and crushed them to death,” Raichur Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah told The Hindu.

Published - October 15, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.