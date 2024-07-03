Three crucial Gaganyaan tests planned this year: ISRO chairman 

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S. Somanath on Wednesday said that three crucial tests for Gaganyaan mission would be carried out this year.

Speaking on the sidelines of a workshop on planetary defence to commemorate International Asteroid Day, Mr. Somanath said: “This year, there are three experiments pending, which include the first unmanned Gaganyaan (G1) mission, which will be carried out in December. There is the Test Vehicle (TV) T-2 mission, which is a abort mission demonstration, and the third is pad abort test where we will simulate to abort at the launch pad.”

Speaking on the planetary defence systems and the need for international cooperation in protecting Earth from potential asteroid impacts, he said that ISRO would like to contribute to the upcoming international missions like the Apophis in 2029.

Support to mission

Mr. Somanath said that India could provide instruments or other support to joint missions led by space agencies like NASA, ESA, and JAXA. He said that no one country can develop a planetary protection system against asteroids and international cooperation was needed.

“All space faring nations should unite and work. As a leading space agency, ISRO has also initiated focussed activities towards planetary defence,” he said.

On June 30, 1908, a huge air blast from an asteroid flattened about 2,200 square km of forest destroying nearly 80 million trees in Tunguska, a remote location in Siberia, Russia.

In accordance with the UN resolution in 2016, International Asteroid Day is celebrated to “observe each year at the international level the anniversary of the Tunguska impact over Siberia, Russian Federation, on 30 June 1908, and to raise public awareness about the asteroid impact hazard”.

ISRO on Wednesday organised a workshop on planetary defence. The event was attended by student participants and delegates from ISRO centres and academic institutions.

Apart from the basic concept related to asteroids and planetary defence, leading experts from JAXA and ESA also delivered technical talks on Hayabusa-2 asteroid mission, ongoing planetary defence and asteroid monitoring activities undertaken by ESA and the role of organisations like International Asteroid Warning Network and Space Mission Planning Advisory Group in dealing with asteroid impact threats.