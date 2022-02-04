Three COVID-19 deaths in Belagavi

04 February 2022 00:33 IST

Belagavi

As many as 1,508 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi district on Thursday. This is the highest number during this wave. Also, there were three related deaths.

Officials said that the total number of active cases was 7,354 across the district. However, most of these are undergoing home quarantine and only a few have been admitted in hospitals.

