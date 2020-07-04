Three constables test positive

Belagavi

04 July 2020 14:09 IST

Three constables of the district armed reserve police force who were on COVID duty tested positive in Belagavi district on Saturday, according to police sources.

These non-symptomatic cases would be shifted to institutional quarantine in the police headquarters, as per the new guidelines issued on Friday. Two of them had served in the inter-State checkpost at Kuganolli.

Their primary contacts are being traced and would be advised home quarantine. “However, it may be nearly impossible to trace every vehicle that has passed through the checkpost when the policemen were on duty,’’ a senior officer said. Over 15,000 vehicles have passed through the checkpost till the end of June. “Doctors are telling us that there may not be a need to quarantine all the passengers in those vehicles. In fact, the passengers have already been asked to observe 14 days quarantine from the date of passage,’’ said the officer.

Police and health officers in the city were tasked with tracing the contacts of a bangle seller who tested positive. “The 58-year-old woman of Mali Galli had visited at least 200 houses since the lockdown was lifted. She would have touched the hands of women in all those houses, as she not only sold her ware, but also helped them wear the bangles. We have put 20 staff on this trail. The process should take 2-3 days,’’ said an officer who is a member of the district COVID management committee.