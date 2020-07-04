Three constables test positive

Three constables of the district armed reserve police force who were on COVID duty tested positive in Belagavi district on Saturday, according to police sources.
These non-symptomatic cases would be shifted to institutional quarantine in the police headquarters, as per the new guidelines issued on Friday. Two of them had served in the inter-State checkpost at Kuganolli.
Their primary contacts are being traced and would be advised home quarantine. “However, it may be nearly impossible to trace every vehicle that has passed through the checkpost when the policemen were on duty,’’ a senior officer said. Over 15,000 vehicles have passed through the checkpost till the end of June. “Doctors are telling us that there may not be a need to quarantine all the passengers in those vehicles. In fact, the passengers have already been asked to observe 14 days quarantine from the date of passage,’’ said the officer.
Police and health officers in the city were tasked with tracing the contacts of a bangle seller who tested positive. “The 58-year-old woman of Mali Galli had visited at least 200 houses since the lockdown was lifted. She would have touched the hands of women in all those houses, as she not only sold her ware, but also helped them wear the bangles. We have put 20 staff on this trail. The process should take 2-3 days,’’ said an officer who is a member of the district COVID management committee.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath