Three cities in Karnataka receive national Smart City awards from President Droupadi Murmu in Indore

September 29, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Belagavi

Three cities in Karnataka have won the India Smart Cities Awards Contest (ISAC 2022) awards at the national level.

Belagavi has won the award for overall performance among South Indian cities under 10 lakh population, and Shivamogga and Hubballi Dharwad have won awards for special projects.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the awards to officers who were heading their respective teams at a ceremony in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The (Cities Investments To Innovate Integrate and Sustain) CITIIS Challenge was announced in partnership with Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the European Union, to extend loans for building sustainable cities.

It is noteworthy that this was the first time in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs that the projects were evaluated for embedding Environmental Social Governance (ESG) principles into project conceptualisation and project development and exploring ways of innovative project financing.

Belagavi was among the cities listed under the Smart City Mission in the first list in 2016. A total of ₹930 crore was approved for Belagavi. Of this, ₹854 crore were released. Smart City Limited has utilised ₹761.21 crore on 103 works so far.

The works include a physiotherapy centre for disabled children at Mahatma Phule Garden, Ravindra Kaushik e-Library, kid zone, development of 11 concept-based parks, Kanabargi Lake rejuvenation, Integrated Command and Control Centre and development of hospitals and smart roads.

Another six works have been taken up under public-private partnership at a cost of ₹211.06 crore. IAS officer Deepa Cholan and managing director of Belagavi Smart City Afreen Banu Ballari and others received the award.

Hubballi Dharwad Smart City has won the first prize in the category of innovative idea award for the CITIIS project with the theme Open space upgradation, Nala renovation and Green corridor development. The award was received by IAS officer Hephsiba Rani Korlapati and managing director of Smart City Rudresh Ghali and others.

The Hubballi Dharwad project focuses on the rejuvenation of the Unkal Nala, the 9.25-km-long drainage channel in the city, from being a mere storm-water drain to a developed, holistic space for the community.

This corridor development also provides an opportunity for connecting the green corridor project to the major roads in the city passing through this Unkal Nala, thereby creating a network of Non-Motorised Transport corridors in the city and promoting sustainable mobility in the city to a larger extent.

Ms. Korlapati conceptualised the project and submitted it for the challenge. It got the highest grant from the government. The initial cost of the project was ₹130 crore and it was revised to ₹165 crore.

Shivamogga has developed conservancy lanes by taking up concrete flooring and storm-water drain development along the lanes. Officials have created civic amenities like food courts and parking slots on the lanes. Shivamogga was selected for the project in October 2016. As many as 53 works have been taken up at a cost of around ₹970 crore in the first phase.

Shivamogga Mayor S. Shivakumar and Smart City officials received the award.