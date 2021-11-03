Three children drowned

In a tragic incident, three children were drowned in a water pit at Mahalakshmi Layout in Kalaburagi city on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Darshan (12), Prashant (11) and Vignesh (11), all residents of Brahmapur locality. The incident took place when the children were playing near the water pit located close to a building under construction.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel tried to rescue them but in vain. The police recovered the bodies and shifted them to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered in RG Nagar Police Station.