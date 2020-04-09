Karnataka

Three children drowned in pond

Three children were drowned in a small pond at Rowdakunda village in Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district on Thursday.

They were identified as Ravikumar (11), Nagaraj (10) and Karthik (6).

The incident occurred when they went to the pond to fetch drinking water.

A case has been registered in the Sindhanur Rural Police Station.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 8:30:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/three-children-drowned-in-pond/article31301647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY