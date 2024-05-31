Three children drown in Belur taluk in Hassan district

Shivamogga

Three children of a family drowned in a tank at Narasipura, near Halebid, in Belur taluk on Friday.

Deekshith, 10, his elder sister Nithyashree, 12, and their relative Kusuma, 6, were playing near the tank. One of them fell into the water accidentally. Following this, the other two also got into the water and all three drowned.

Parents, relatives, and villagers gathered in large numbers at the tank. The local people retrieved the bodies. The Halebid police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem.

It may be recalled that four boys who went for a swim in a tank at Muttige village in Alur taluk drowned on May 16.

