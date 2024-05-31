ADVERTISEMENT

Three children drown in Belur taluk in Hassan district

Published - May 31, 2024 08:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga

ADVERTISEMENT

Three children of a family drowned in a tank at Narasipura, near Halebid, in Belur taluk on Friday.

Deekshith, 10, his elder sister Nithyashree, 12, and their relative Kusuma, 6, were playing near the tank. One of them fell into the water accidentally. Following this, the other two also got into the water and all three drowned.

Parents, relatives, and villagers gathered in large numbers at the tank. The local people retrieved the bodies. The Halebid police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It may be recalled that four boys who went for a swim in a tank at Muttige village in Alur taluk drowned on May 16.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US