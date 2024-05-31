GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Three children drown in Belur taluk in Hassan district

Published - May 31, 2024 08:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga

Three children of a family drowned in a tank at Narasipura, near Halebid, in Belur taluk on Friday.

Deekshith, 10, his elder sister Nithyashree, 12, and their relative Kusuma, 6, were playing near the tank. One of them fell into the water accidentally. Following this, the other two also got into the water and all three drowned.

Parents, relatives, and villagers gathered in large numbers at the tank. The local people retrieved the bodies. The Halebid police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem.

It may be recalled that four boys who went for a swim in a tank at Muttige village in Alur taluk drowned on May 16.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.