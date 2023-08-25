Three children die, woman rescued from well

August 25, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Belagavi

A farmer rescued his wife after she jumped into a well along with her three children in Kumbarahalli in Bagalkot district on Friday. The children, however, drowned.

Hanumanthappa jumped into the well and rescued his wife Sangeeta. But the couple could not save five-year-old Shreeshail, three-year-old Shravani and 17-day-old baby Saujanya.

The police said that the woman was upset that she could not deliver a male child as per the wishes of her in-laws.

Jamkhandi Police have registered a case of murder against Sangeeta.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call the round-the-clock helpline, Arogya Sahayavani, on Ph: 104 for help.)

