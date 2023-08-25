HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three children die, woman rescued from well

August 25, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer rescued his wife after she jumped into a well along with her three children in Kumbarahalli in Bagalkot district on Friday. The children, however, drowned.

Hanumanthappa jumped into the well and rescued his wife Sangeeta. But the couple could not save five-year-old Shreeshail, three-year-old Shravani and 17-day-old baby Saujanya.

The police said that the woman was upset that she could not deliver a male child as per the wishes of her in-laws.

Jamkhandi Police have registered a case of murder against Sangeeta.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call the round-the-clock helpline, Arogya Sahayavani, on Ph: 104 for help.)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.