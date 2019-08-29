Three children buried alive in sandpit in Koppal village

Almost a fortnight after the electrocution of five high-school students at a State-run hostel, Koppal district had to face yet another tragedy where three children, two of them infants, died when they fell into a sandpit and a heavy wall of mud buried them in it on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, Sonu, 7, Savita, 3, and Kavita, 2, the children of Maharashtra-based nomadic tribals, were killed after a blanket of loose soil fell on them while they were playing at Navalli village in Kanakagiri taluk of the district. Three other children, their playmates, escaped unhurt.

The police said a large sandpit was dug on private land owned for the purpose of extracting sand. The surface soil that was dug out to reach the sand reserve was piled up high around the pit. The children, who were playing on the mound, slipped and fell into the pit and the loose soil instantly covered them.

Renuka K. Sukumar, Superintendent of Police, Koppal, and her team conducted a preliminary inquiry.

According to the villagers, the nomadic community — involved in making charcoal by burning jungle wood — had arrived in the village about six months ago and were staying in temporary tents on the village outskirts. When the elders were away for work, the children would go to the pit to play.

Following a complaint lodged by Arjun Powar, the father of Savita, the Kanakagiri police filed a case against four persons — Gurushantaiah, owner of the land, and Thayamma, Amaresh and Shivraj, the landholders on lease — under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Sukumar said two of the accused, Gurushanthaiah and Shivaraj, have been arrested.