Three charred to death in Mandya district

Three persons were burnt alive and two sustained severe injuries when the car in which they were travelling overturned and caught fire near Halagur in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on Friday.

The accident is suspected to have taken place consequent to the driver losing control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle fell into a ditch and caught fire as a result of which three passengers were charred to death.

The deceased were identified as Sheik Faizal, 44, Mehek, 33, and Sheikh Ayin, 11, according to the Halaguru police who have registered a case.