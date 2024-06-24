ADVERTISEMENT

Three chain snatchers nabbed in Mysuru

Published - June 24, 2024 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru city police have nabbed three suspected chain snatchers and recovered two gold chains valued around ₹5.5 lakh.

A special team comprising sleuths from Ashokapuram and Krishnaraja police stations nabbed one suspect on June 21 and two others June 22 and subjected them to interrogation.

While one of the accused was involved in both the chain snatching incidents that took place in Ashokapuram police station limits and V.V. Puram police station limits, the two others were involved in one case each.

The police has managed to recover two gold chains, totally weighing 62 grams and valued at ₹5.5 lakh.

