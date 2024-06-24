GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three chain snatchers nabbed in Mysuru

Published - June 24, 2024 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru city police have nabbed three suspected chain snatchers and recovered two gold chains valued around ₹5.5 lakh.

A special team comprising sleuths from Ashokapuram and Krishnaraja police stations nabbed one suspect on June 21 and two others June 22 and subjected them to interrogation.

While one of the accused was involved in both the chain snatching incidents that took place in Ashokapuram police station limits and V.V. Puram police station limits, the two others were involved in one case each.

The police has managed to recover two gold chains, totally weighing 62 grams and valued at ₹5.5 lakh.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.