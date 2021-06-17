Three Centres of Excellence inaugurated in State

They have been set up under Indo-Israel collaboration to help raise farm income, among others

Three Centres of Excellence for horticulture crops set up under Indo-Israel collaboration in Bagalkot, Kolar and Dharwad were formally inaugurated during a webinar in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In a press release, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that during the webinar held in New Delhi, the Centres for Excellence for Mango in Kolar, for Pomegranate in Bagalkot and for vegetable crops in Dharwad were formally inaugurated. These centres have been set up at a total cost of ₹18 crore.

Considering the significance of vegetable crops in the country’s economy and food security, it is vital that vegetable cultivation is developed as an important activity. Considering various aspects, the Centre of Excellence for vegetable crops has been set up at Kumbapur Horticulture Field in Dharwad and Israel technology will be used to increase farm income, Mr. Joshi said in the release.

The Centre of Excellence for vegetable crops in Dharwad has been set up in an area of 20 acres at a cost of ₹7.6 crore. While the construction of the main building has been completed, other works are in progress. The centre, which has a capacity of growing 25 lakh saplings per year, will have 1,500 sq ft hi-tech polyhouse and two natural climate polyhouses of 1,200 sq ft each. A 1,000 sq ft anti-pest net and other facilities will be set up at the centre. It will also have a seminar hall and a hostel for trainees. The objective is to supply disease-free high quality saplings to farmers, the release said.

Mr. Joshi said that even before the formal inauguration, 500 farmers and 20 officials had undergone training at the centre. Farm pond, cattle shed, bio-digester, gazebo, hydrophonics and weather stations are also being set up and farmers should make better use of it.

Mr. Joshi said that farmers will get training in scientific farming of horticulture crops in Kolar and Bagalkot. Mentors from Israel, senior officials of Horticulture Department of the State and others participated in the webinar.