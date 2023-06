June 09, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As many as three head of buffaloes and a cow were electrocuted at Hulsoor village in Bidar district on Friday.

The buffaloes and the cow were grazing in a field and they were electrocuted when they went near the water pool for drinking water. They came in contact with a snapped cable near the pool and collapsed one after the other.

Mehkar Police have registered a case.