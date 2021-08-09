Three bridges develop minor cracks in Kodagu

Mukkodlu, Avandi and Amyala villages report rain damage, crop losses

Three minor bridges in Kodagu have suffered fissures in Mukkodlu, Avandi and Amyala villages and they are expected to be repaired by next month using funds sanctioned for carrying out rain damage works, said Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the villages affected by Friday’s heavy rains and minor landslides, he said the issue has been brought to the notice of the district administration.

The vicinity of the three villages had reported minor landslides and damage to roads. The roads at the sites of landslides had been temporarily cleared for traffic.

“Since 2018, farmers of the three villages have been suffering crop losses and are unable to get adequate compensation despite losing their crops successively because of excessive rains. I have brought the matter of successive crop losses in the three villages to the notice of deputy commissioner for considering giving adequate compensation,” he said.

Mr. Ranjan suggested that the district administration can write to the government for considering allocating more compensation under the NDRF for crop loss.

A house was also damaged in Friday’s heavy rains, the MLA said, adding that three villages have over 1,500 houses and the threat of damage to houses looms large during every monsoon with the villages reporting heavy rains since 2018.