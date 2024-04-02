ADVERTISEMENT

Three boys drown in Tunga river in Tirthahalli

April 02, 2024 06:59 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - Shivamogga

The three classmates had been to the river after breaking the Ramzan fast in the evening

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image of Tunga river in Tirthahalli. Three boys drowned in the river on April 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

Three boys, aged around 16, drowned in the Tunga River in Tirthahalli town in Shivamogga district on April 1 evening.

Mohid Iyan, Samar, and Rafan, all classmates, had been to the Tunga River at Rama Mantap in the town after breaking the Ramzan fast in the evening. Around 8 p.m., Tirthahalli police received information that the boys drowned.

With the help of local people, the bodies were retrieved from the river around 11 p.m. Hundreds of people gathered at the river bank. The bodies have been shifted to the government hospital in the town.

Tirthahalli Police have registered an unnatural death report.

