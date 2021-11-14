Three boys drown in Davanagere

Belagavi:

14 November 2021 11:34 IST

They drowned when they went to a lake for a swim

Three boys drowned in the Doddakere lake in Jagalur village in Davanagere district on November 13 evening.

Siblings Mohammad Afan, 10 and Mohammad Ashiq, 8 and a friend Syed Faizan, 11, drowned when they went to the lake to swim.

Their parents complained to the police when they found their clothes on the banks of the lake. The bodies were fished out later. A case has been registered.

