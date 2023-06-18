ADVERTISEMENT

Three boys drown in Amanikere on outskirts of the city

June 18, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of three high school boys who are suspected to have drowned on the outskirts of the city in Amanikere were recovered on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Karthik, 15, from Kerekodi Road, Gruprasad, 16 and Dhanush, 10 from Shidlaghatta Road. According to the police, the three, all students of Government High School, Vijayapura, Devanahalli, ventured out of the house after school for fishing and did not return. When the parents realised that the boys had not returned post evening, they started searching for them and approached the police. However, on Sunday morning, passers-by found the abandoned bicycles on the lakebed and the body of a boy floating and alerted the police.

The police rushed to the spot and with the help of Fire and Emergency Services personnel recovered the other two bodies . The police suspect that the trio ventured into the water for fishing and slipped due to the shallow water.

Local residents vented their ire on the officials concerned for not taking precautionary measures after desilting the lake.

The Doddaballapura police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post mortem report for further investigations.

CONNECT WITH US