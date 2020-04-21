Three booked for threatening ASHA worker in Mysuru

Three persons from Haleem Nagar in Mysuru have been booked by the police for allegedly threatening an ASHA worker.

When the ASHA worker Sumayya Firdose was carrying out a survey to check for symptoms of COVID-19 among the residents of the locality on Monday, she advised them to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. But, three youths identified as Mahboob, Khaleel and Zeeshan entered into an altercation with her and allegedly used foul language before threatening her.

Ms. Firdose subsequently lodged a complaint with the jurisdictional Narasimharaja police station, which is investigating the case. “The complaint was received on Monday evening and we are investigating the case,” said a police official.

Meanwhile, Minister for Co-operation S T Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of the district, told reporters that an FIR has been filed against the accused. The police has visited the spot and is investigating the matter.

“The persons accused of threatening the ASHA worker will be arrested”, he said.

He sought to issue a warning that people preventing ASHA workers or other corona warriors from discharging their duties will be dealt with seriously.

The State Government will soon be promulgating an ordinance modelled on the ones introduced by the States of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh.

Minister for Medical Education Sudhakar, who is also touring Mysuru on Tuesday, came down heavily on the people, who are hostile to corona warriors. He described persons, who act against corona warriors, as “inhumans”.

Severe action awaits such persons in the ordinance sought to be promulgated by the State Government, he said.