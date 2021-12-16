Karnataka

Three Bills tabled in Assembly

Three Bills, including the Karnataka Municipal Corporations and Certain Other Law (Second Amendment) Bill, were tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The Karnataka Municipal Corporations and Certain Other Law (Second Amendment) Bill provides for fixing a separate rate of property tax to be levied for industrial buildings in corporations and other urban local bodies as per the State Budget’s promise to encourage establishment of industries in the State.

The Karnataka Certain Inams Abolition and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, which was tabled by Law Miniter J.C. Madhuswamy, provides for extension of time for filing an application for registration as an occupant under this Act.

Similarly, the Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill provides for re-work allocation to surveyors, licensed surveyors, and other officials for speedy disposal of applications regarding podi, land conversion map, and e-property, among others.


