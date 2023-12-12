HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three Bills, including Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Second Amendment) Bill, tabled in Assembly

December 12, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Three Bills, including the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Second Amendment) Bill and the Karnataka High Court (Amendment) Bill – 2023, were tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Second Amendment) Bill seeks to give effect to the amendments by the Union government to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019.

The Bill estimates that the State may get an additional revenue of ₹234.34 crore from the registration of new vehicles due to increase in tax. This will be from the four categories of 5,600 goods vehicles, 50,165 schools and educational Institutions-owned vehicles, 4,000 cab vehicles and 2,088 electric vehicles.

The Karnataka High Court Bill seeks to amend the Karnataka High Court Act, 1961, to redefine the words “First appeal” and “Second appeal” besides effecting certain consequential amendments in tune with the recommendations by the Law Commission of Karnataka to ensure speedy disposal.

The Karnataka Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, which too was tabled, seeks to increase the pecuniary jurisdiction of the court of civil judge and lessen the burden of heavy pendency in the High Court as per the recommendations by the Law Commission of Karnataka.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.