Three bikers killed in accident

Three youths, two of whom were juveniles, died when their motorcycles collided with each other near Jakkur Aerodrome, on Airport Road, on Sunday morning. They were allegedly performing stunts and wheelies. The incident took place around 6.30 a.m. while the motorcyclists were riding from Yelahanka towards Hebbal on Airport Road.

According to a complaint registered by the police personnel on duty, based on information received by eyewitnesses, the three deceased were performing stunts atop two motorcycles and collided with each with one motorcycle ramming into the divider.

“Two of the deceased were only 16 and 17 years old. They died on the spot. We are looking into whose motorcycles they were riding, and will take action accordingly. Their friend, Syed Pasha, 22, a resident of HBR Layout, succumbed to injuries on the way to a private hospital,” said a police officer.

Traffic personnel attached to Yelahanka Traffic Police said that since the accident happened around 6.30 a.m. no other casualties were reported on the otherwise busy Airport Road. “One of the motorcycles belonged to a person by the name of Sameera Taj but the other vehicle did not have any number plate. We have booked cases against relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act,” said the police officer.

The police are not ruling out the possibility of other motorcyclists involved in the accident. “A team will be formed to look into the issue,” the officer added.

With lockdown restrictions eased, the police say there has been an increasing number of motorcyclists performing wheelies and stunts on bikes.