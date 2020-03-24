Three Bengal gram procurement centres opened

The Dharwad Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) has opened Bengal gram procurement centres under the Union government’s minimum support price (MSP) scheme at three locations, including Dharwad, Uppinabetageri, and Hebballi.

APMC chairman Mahaveer Jain told presspersons here recently that these centres have been opened following the government’s approval to buy the FAQ quality produces. The MSP scheme offers support price of ₹4,875 per quintal and provides for buying 10 quintals of Bengal gram from each of the farmers who have enrolled under this scheme. Already 3,098 farmers, including 1,136 from Dharwad, 1,445 from Uppinabetageri, and 917 from Hebballi have enrolled under this scheme. More number of farmers are expected to enrol in coming days. The government has provided time till April 4 to enrol and the procurement would continue till April 22. Referring to the issues related to GPC technology, Mr. Jain said that this technology has landed farmers in trouble as it makes errors while identifying the standing crop. This issue has been brought to the notice of the district administration and memorandum has been submitted to the Union Agriculture Ministry seeking corrective measures, he said.

No cattle market

Mr. Jain said following the government’s order against mass gathering, it has been decided to call off the weekly cattle market to be held at the APMC yard on March 24 and 31.