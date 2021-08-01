KarnatakaBelagavi 01 August 2021 21:08 IST
Three beggars sent to rehabilitation centre
As part of a rescue and rehabilitation operation, Hubballi Police have collected three persons found begging on trains.
The Railway Police Station was getting several complaints from passengers stating that beggars were creating a nuisance on trains.
Some would even claim to clean the bogies, using their shirt.
A team headed by Sub-Inspector of Police Shivanand Arenad found the beggars on trains.
It seemed as if it had become a profession for some. Some were from nearby towns and others were migrants. They were brought to the police station. A haircut and bath were arranged for them. They were then sent to the beggars rehabilitation centre in Machche near Belagavi.
