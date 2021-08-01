Karnataka

Three beggars sent to rehabilitation centre

As part of a rescue and rehabilitation operation, Hubballi Police have collected three persons found begging on trains.

The Railway Police Station was getting several complaints from passengers stating that beggars were creating a nuisance on trains.

Some would even claim to clean the bogies, using their shirt.

A team headed by Sub-Inspector of Police Shivanand Arenad found the beggars on trains.

It seemed as if it had become a profession for some. Some were from nearby towns and others were migrants. They were brought to the police station. A haircut and bath were arranged for them. They were then sent to the beggars rehabilitation centre in Machche near Belagavi.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2021 9:10:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/three-beggars-sent-to-rehabilitation-centre/article35668748.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY