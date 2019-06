Three bears attacked a farmer in Dongaragaon village near Khanapur on Tuesday, severely injuring him.

Namdev Palkar (55) suffered injuries in his hands, legs and abdomen.

His cries alerted other farmers who came running to the spot. This scared the wild animals away, forest officials said.

He has been admitted in the district hospital where he is recovering.

Londa Range Forest Officer S.S. Ningani and team visited the spot. They also met the victim in the hospital.