Three award-winning films to be screened in Dharwad from Wednesday

Three award-winning movies will be screened by Chitra Film Society (CFC) in Dharwad from Wednesday to Friday.

According to a release issued by secretary of CFC Abdul Khan, the films will be screened at Srujana Auditorium on Karnatak College campus in Dharwad at 6.15 p.m. on the scheduled three days.

On Wednesday, English film, Our Brand is Crisis, directed by David Gordon Green, will be screened. This film explores the ethical dilemmas and manipulative nature of political campaigns, highlighting the personal and public impact of such high-stakes strategies.

On Thursday, Hindi film, Bhakshak, directed by Pulkit, will be screened. The film revolves around the harrowing journey of a woman journalist who uncovers a case of trafficking in human beings and sexual exploitation in a small town.

On Friday, Hindi film, Afwaah, will be screened. The story is woven around a top advertising professional who becomes entangled in a political scandal when he and Nivi (Bhumi Pednekar), a political heiress, are forced to go on the run after a rumour falsely implicates them in a crime.

