Three attacked for supporting love marriage

Three youngsters were allegedly attacked by a family at Maraliga in Maddur taluk of the district on December 15 for supporting a young couple to get their love marriage registered at the sub-registrar’s office.

All three, Yathish, Venkatesh and Chaluvaraju, suffered serious injuries and are recuperating in hospitals.

The accused, family members and relatives of the bride, also threatened the newly-weds with dire consequences for getting married against their wishes, the victims’ family told presspersons here on Wednesday.

According to them, Harish and Shashikala of Maraliga were in love and got married at a temple in Bengaluru recently. They had registered their marriage in the office of sub-registrar at Maddur on December 4. M.D. Sahana, a close friend of Shashikala, was one of the witnesses during the registration of the love marriage.

The bride’s father Chandru, uncle Jagadeesh, aunt Asha, cousin Rajesh, another relative Shashikumar and others assaulted the trio with wooden logs besides abusing and threatening them, said Ms. Sahana. She filed a complaint with the Besagarahalli station police, while the young couple did so with Superintendent of Police [K. Parashuram].

“In spite of the complaints, the accused are threatening us as Chandru is a very influential person in the village,” they alleged.

Ms. Shashikala, who was also present, accused her family and relatives of threatening her with dire consequences. She demanded security.