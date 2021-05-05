Three arrested, stolen articles and pistol recovered

HUBBALLI

05 May 2021 19:11 IST

The Hubballi Rural Police have arrested three persons on the charge of assaulting and robbing two persons of their valuables on the outskirts of Hubballi and recovered from them the stolen articles and a country-made pistol used for threatening victims.

Addressing presspersons at Hubballi Rural Police Station on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant said that the main accused, Srinivas Tirupati Veerapur (23), a resident of Karki Basaveshwar Nagar in a settlement locality of Hubballi, is a history-sheeter with five cases registered against him.

He gave the names of the other two arrested as Siddharth alias Kiran Gurunath Navalgund (21) and Sudhakar Subhash Gabbur (23), both residents of the settlement locality.

Mr. Krishnakant said that the accused attacked Shiraj Mehboobsab Kolur and Hasheempeer Savanur with a knife on the night of May 2 at Belagali Cross on National Highway 4 and also threatened them at gun point before robbing them of ₹15,000 in cash and other articles, including clothes worth ₹20,000.

After a complaint from Shiraj Kolur, a team led by Hubballi Rural Police Inspector Ramesh B. Gokak, Sub-Inspector Prasad Ghanekar and others was formed to investigate the case. The team arrested all the three accused on Wednesday, he said.

Mr. Krishnakant said that the accused had confessed to the crime and the main accused had five cases registered against him in different police stations. “We are investigating his involvement in other crimes and also who his accomplices are. We are also investigating from where the accused procured the country-made pistol,” Mr. Krishnakant said. Hubballi Rural Police have registered a robbery case.