Three arrested on murder charge

November 17, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi Police arrested three youth on Wednesday night in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old youth Mohammad Muddasir of Chota Roza area in the city.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Shaikh Ameer, Syed Yaseen and Mohammad Kamran, all aged between 19 and 22, all residents of Chota Roza area.

The deceased Mohammad Muddasir was hacked to death on Tuesday evening.

The accused have disclosed to the police that they used to eve-tease the cousin of the deceased. A few days ago, Muddasir warned Shaikh Ameer asking him to stay away from his cousin.

In retaliation to the rebuke, the three assaulted Muddasir with lethal weapons which caused his death, the police said.