Three arrested on charges of raping minor girl

Two persons from Mangaluru and one from Kerala were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Ullal police station limits on Monday.

Quoting the victim’s mother, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said the victim was taken to an apartment in Mudipu and allegedly made to drink alcohol mixed with sedative. Three persons then raped the victim. As the accused were from a different community, people started to gather at the spot. The police quickly rushed to rescue to the victim and arrest the accused.

The victim has been sent for further examination and also for counselling. A case was registered against the arrested persons for offence punishable under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he added.

Mr. Kumar said a few days ago, one of the arrested person and another man were arrested for sexual harassment following complaint by the victim’s mother.

The complaint was following people raising objection to the three persons being found behaving an inappropriate way in Climibi Gudde. The victim had earlier accused a head constable of sexual harassment and the latter was placed under suspension, Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar said one of the arrested person reportedly involved in conspiring with the persons allegedly involved in two instances of desecration of nagabanas in the city and create communal tension.