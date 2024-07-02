GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three arrested on charge of bike theft in Chikkamagaluru

Published - July 02, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The Chikkamagaluru police with the recovered bikes on Tuesday.

The Chikkamagaluru police with the recovered bikes on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Chikkamagaluru police arrested three people on charges of bike theft and recovered 17 bikes worth over ₹8.5 lakh and ₹2.15 lakh in cash from them.

The arrested are Khayyum of Mallapura near Hole Honnur in Bhadravathi taluk, Naveen Kumar of Gollenahalli near Belur in Hassan district, and Umer Baig, a scrap merchant in Bhadravathi.

The arrested were allegedly involved in the theft of 30 bikes, of which 24 belonged to Chikkamagaluru district. Among the 30 bikes, 17 are in good condition, and the rest 13 were sold to Baig. The police seized spare parts and ₹2.15 lakh in cash from him.

Vikram Amathe, SP of Chikkamagaluru, on Tuesday, congratulated the team of Basavanahalli police for their investigation in the case. He has also warned scrap dealers and merchants that the police would arrest them if they received any stolen bikes.

The SP has also appealed to the public not to park their two-wheelers in an open place. He also told the public not to purchase any pre-owned vehicle without obtaining proper documents.

