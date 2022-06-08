Three arrested; leopard skin recovered

The Forest Mobile Squad of the CID, on Tuesday, arrested three people in Chikkamagaluru and recovered a leopard skin from them. The arrested are Parvatha, Kantharaju of Chikkamagaluru, and Srinivas of Jagalur in Davangere district.

Parvatha, the prime accused, had kept the animal skin with him for some years. The police caught the accused when he tried to sell it with the help of other two people. It is not yet clear from where Parvatha got the skin.

During interrogation, Parvatha admitted that a friend gave him the skin about five years ago and later he died during COVID-19 pandemic. The police have handed over the skin to the Forest Department. It is said to be of a leopard aged about five. The accused were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.