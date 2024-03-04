Three arrested in the ‘pro-Pak slogan’ case in Bengaluru

March 04, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Vidhana Soudha police on March 4 arrested three people for allegedly raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha during the victory celebrations of Rajya Sabha member, Syed Naseer Hussain.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central division, Shekhar H.T., confirmed that the arrest is based on FSL report, circumstantial evidence and statements of the witnesses gathered at the event. The accused have been identified as Iltaz from Delhi, Munawar from RT Nagar in Bengaluru and Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi from Byadagi in Haveri district. The accused have been produced before the court for further investigations.

A video had gone viral soon after the Rajya Sabha election results were announced, claiming that a few Congress supporters had shouted “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha to celebrate the win of a party candidate Syed Naseer Hussain in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Some Congress leaders had, however, denied the allegations saying supporters were cheering for Syed Naseer Hussain, and shouting “Naseer saab zindabad.” BJP MLAs had staged a protest inside and outside the Vidhana Soudha demanding the arrest of the accused.

The accused had been detained for questioning where they denied raising any pro-Pakistan slogans. However, the police continued to probe and waited for the FSL report on the video clip submitted to ascertain the facts of the incident.

