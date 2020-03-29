Three arrested in Mysuru for refusing northeastern group entry into store

Three staff members of a retail chain in Mysuru have been arrested and a criminal case has been filed against them for preventing some persons from the northeast Indian state of Nagaland from entering their store on Sunday to buy food items.

Soon after a video showing the persons being stopped at the entrance of the store began doing the rounds on social media, the Mysuru City Police swung into action and arrested the manager and two staff members of the retail chain ‘More’ situated in Chamundipuram in the city. “The incident happened on Sunday morning. We have taken three staff members of the More megastore into custody and are inquiring”, said Mr Prakash Gowda, Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order), Mysuru City Police.

Tweeting the video, anthropologist and author Dolly Kikon said, “Meanwhile in Karnataka, Naga migrants from Northeast India not allowed to buy food. Shameful. Racism in India is an everyday affair."

The video showed a man standing near the entrance of the store, pleading with the staff members to allow them entry to buy food items. “Why are you discriminating. We too are Indians. We too are human beings. We too need grocery like you. We have Aadhaar cards. Why can’t you accept us”, the group was seen saying to the staff.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, in a statement, said an FIR has been lodged at the Krishnaraja police station and the manager and staff of the outlet have been taken into custody. “We urge the people and shop owners/staff to desist from doing such acts and behave responsibly in times of crisis”, he said in a statement.

The police has booked the manager and the staff members of the Store under various sections of Indian Penal Code, including 153 B, which deals with acts promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth etc, Section 341, dealing with punishment for wrongful restraint, Section 290 dealing with punishment for public nuisance, and Section 188, which deals with disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.