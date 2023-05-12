Three arrested in alleged caste-based double murder

May 12, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The police have arrested three individuals, including two rowdy-sheeters, for the alleged double murder of two Dalit youths in Rajankunte on the outskirts of the city. The complainant in the case alleged that the two youths were killed by the accused for drinking water from the same jar as upper castes at a hotel in Hesaraghatta a few days ago.

The arrested have been identified as Bharath Gowda and Nishanth, both hailing from Hesaraghatta, and their associate Vinay, from Doddaballapur, all in their 20s. “We have secured the accused and investigation is on as to what led to the murders,” a senior police official said.

In the complaint, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, Venkatesh, a relative of the deceased, alleged that the accused came in a car and deliberately hit the bike on which Gopala, Nagaraja, and Ramaiah, all labourers belonging to SC community, were travelling. The bike was thrown in the air for about 50 metres and came crashing down. Nagaraja and Ramaiah died on the spot. Gopala is in critical condition in the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant alleged that 20 days ago, Nagaraja was eating at a hotel in Hesaraghatta and while drinking water from a jug, the accused Bharath Gowda objected to it using a caste expletive and questioned how he could drink water from the same jug as them. The complainant said Nagaraja had confided in him Bharath had threatened to kill him as soon as the elections were over.

Bahutva Karnataka, a coalition of progressive organisations fighting for communal harmony in the State, released a statement demanding immediate arrest and prompt investigation into the case, ₹50 lakh compensation, land, and employment for rehabilitation of the families of the deceased and ₹50 lakh compensation for injured Gopala apart from the government bearing all the expenses of his treatment.