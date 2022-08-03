Karnataka

Three arrested for woman’s murder

Special Correspondent Hassan: August 03, 2022 20:02 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 20:02 IST

Hassan Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a woman committed on July 29. One among the arrested is a relative of the deceased.

The arrested are Sunil Kumar, a native of Kabballi in Channarayapatna taluk, Murali of Kastur Extension in Bengaluru and Raju of Dyavasandra in Ramanagaram district. Manjula, 45, was murdered when she was alone at her residence in Pension Mohalla Police Station limits. The accused had taken away valuables from the house.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar, in a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday, said a team under the leadership of Circle Police Inspector Renuka Prasad was formed to nab the accused. The team arrested the accused and recover 514 grams of gold from them.

The prime accused, Sunil Kumar, was a relative of Manjula. A few theft cases had been booked against him in different places of the State. He and his associates had kept a watch on the house for two days before entering the house.

Sunil and his associate entered the house on July 29. As he was familiar to Manjula, she invited him inside and offered coffee. Within a few minutes, the accused threatened her with a knife and took jewellery from her. Later, they murdered her and left the place, the SP said.

