Three arrested for vandalising car in Bengaluru

July 14, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Police have arrested three youths who had deliberately picked up a fight with a car owner, threatened him, and vandalised his car on Varthur road. The car owner had posted a video of the incident on Twitter seeking action from the city police, responding to which an FIR was registered at Varthur Police Station, and the police have now arrested three youths involved in the incident.

They have been identified as Keshava, Ravindra, and Ganesha, all residents of Domlur. This is a familiar modus operandi where the youth pick up a fight in the garb of road rage to rob commuters. Police are now probing whether the three are involved in any such similar incidents.

The video posted by the car owner Ron showed that two of the three now arrested were riding two-wheelers haphazardly obstructing the pathway of the car on Varthur road. When Ron tried to make way, the enraged two-wheeler rider stopped their bikes blocking the road to pick up a fight, even as a third rider deliberately rammed his bike into the car vandalising it. The car owner reversed the car and fled from the scene, all of which was recorded by him on a mobile and posted on Twitter.

Bengaluru City Police tweeted the news that they were arrested and said: “Zero tolerance towards such deceptive elements. Please note, the accused have been arrested!”.

