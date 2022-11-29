Three arrested for trying to sell deer, peacock meat

  1. EPaper
November 29, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi Police on Tuesday apprehended three poachers when they were in the process of selling deer and peacock meat at Yadullah Colony in the city.

The three arrested were identified as Mohammad Altaf, Syed Najmuddin and Sami Junaidi.

The police, along with Forest Department officials, raided the vehicle and seized meat of five deer and one peacock, a vehicle and an airgun used for hunting.

The three accused had chopped the protected animal and bird into pieces and were in the process of selling the meat when they were caught red-handed.

